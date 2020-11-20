Glenn F. Shaffer, Jr.
Dover - Glenn F. Shaffer, Jr., 83, entered into rest at 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was the husband of the late Delores N. "Mary" (Ruppert) Shaffer.
Born January 15, 1937 in Lewisberry, he was a son of the late Glenn M. and Ruth L. (Boyer) Shaffer.
Glenn graduated from Northern High School in 1955 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He retired after 37 and half years of service as a drill operator for York Drilling and was the former owner of Shaffer's Gun Shop for 40 years.
Glenn was a regular member of Shiloh American Legion Post 791; Teamsters Local 430 which he retired from in 1999; Northern Fish & Game; Dover Fish & Game; Starview Fish and Game; West Manchester Township Farmers and Sportsman's Association; Prince Athletic Association; NRA; Ducks Unlimited and Carlisle Eagles #1229.
Glenn is survived by a daughter, Dodie K. Spahr and husband, Troy of East Berlin; a son, Kevin S. Shaffer and wife, Karen of Dover; two step-sons, Norman C. Myers and wife, Tina of West York and Wayne L. Myers and wife, Mary Jane of Dover; four grandchildren, Nolan, Stephanie, Bobbie and Hunter; two great-granddaughters, Lucianna and Zenith; and his companion of 15 years, Donna Hoopengardner. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Steven M. Shaffer.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, services for Glenn are private. Burial will take place in Suburban Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Carolyn's House, 1701 Linglestown Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com
to share condolences with the family.