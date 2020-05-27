|
Glenn L. Reever
Seven Valleys - Glenn L. Reever, 83, of Seven Valleys, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Doris E. (Rohrbaugh) Reever. The couple celebrated a 64th wedding anniversary on Nov. 20, 2019.
Due to the covid-19 restrictions, a private family graveside services will be held at St. Peter's Church Cemetery, Seven Valleys, with his son in law, Pastor Michael Bobbitt officiating.
Mr. Reever was born February 17, 1937 in Seven Valleys and was a son of the late Clarence A. and Celesta A. (Miller) Reever.
He graduated from Dallastown High School in 1954 and retired in 2003 after 49 years as a Meat Cutter and Meat Manager with Giant Foods, Safeway Markets, and the former Smith's Super Market in Glen Rock. After his retirement, Glenn created a business making wooden crafts and had a lawn mowing business. After 2005, Glenn, his wife, and two of his children, spent several years camping. He was an avid deer hunter and deer processor.
Glenn was a former member of Glen Rock Hose & Ladder Fire Co. St. Peter's Church and attended Christ American Baptist Church, Spring Grove. He also played softball for the Safeway team and St. Peter's Church Team.
Besides his wife, he leaves three daughters, Donna Sweitzer, Glen Rock
Glenda Delozier (Jerry) of Red Lion, Diane Bobbitt (Michael) of Kittanning, PA; two sons, David Reever (Karen) of Spring Grove and Gerald Reever (Karen) of York; 15 Grandchildren, 20 Great Grandchildren; a brother Donald Reever of Dallastown. He was predeceased by a son, Gary Reever and two brothers, Austin, and Cletus Reever.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Memorial White Rose Hospice, 1412 Sixth Avenue, York, PA 17403.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolence may be shared at geiple.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 27 to May 28, 2020