|
|
Glenn Ray Ellis
York, PA - Glenn Ray Ellis, 80 of York, PA, died at his residence on April 29, 2019. He was the husband of Nancy M. (Hane) Ellis with whom he observed their 35th wedding anniversary on March 14, 2019.
Born May 3, 1938 in Anniston, AL, he was the son of the late Clarence and Bertha (Hammet) Ellis.
Glenn retired as an electroplater following 30 years of employment with AMP, Inc.
He was a member of First Assembly of God in York. He was an avid golfer who shot a hole-in-one and a champion horseshoe pitcher who won several medals in the Senior Games. Glenn loved trout fishing, traveling the world and telling jokes. He used his woodworking talents to create gifts for many who knew him.
In addition to his wife, Glenn is survived by his daughter, Pamela Dittenhafer and her two sons, Eric and Grant and their father, Ed of Myrtle Beach, SC, three brothers, Arvis Ellis, Donald Ellis and Davis Ellis of Florida. He is also survived by his wife's daughters, Michelle Snyder, her husband Kerry and her sons,Michael Balkunas and Levi Yanover and Lynn Rinehart and her husband Robert and their sons, Jordan Rinehart, Joshua Rinehart.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the First Assembly of God, 2270 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA with Pastor Danny Haas, officiating. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at the church. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Assembly of God, 2270 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17404.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 2, 2019