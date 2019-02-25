Glenn Smith



Seven Valleys - Glenn R. Smith, age 75, passed away on February 22, 2019 at York Hospital after a long courageous battle with Kidney Disease. He was the loving husband of Sarah C. (Harget) Smith; they would have shared their 54th wedding anniversary on March 6, 2019.



Glenn was born in Dover PA and was the son of the late William R. and Wilma A. (Martin) Smith. He worked as a welder for ACCO in York for over 40 years prior to retiring. After retiring, he worked part-time for Schaad Detective Agency in York. He was a member of Friedensaal Evangelical Lutheran Church in Seven Valleys, Seven Valleys Fire Co., Jefferson Fire Co., Jefferson Ambulance Assoc., Tri Community Ambulance, Seven Mountains Bluegrass Assoc., and Martin Guitar Owners Club.



His biggest hobby was playing and singing country and bluegrass music. He played for Pearl Ryder and the Gad-A-Bouts for over 7 years and played with Sonny Lee and the Countrymen for 3 years. He also filled in with numerous other country bands over the years. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and above all, cherished the time he spent with his family and grandchildren.



In addition to his wife Sarah; he is survived by his daughter Rhonda Priest and husband Scott of Spring Grove; his son Ryan Smith and wife Wendy of Wellsville; 5 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and number 12 due on March 1. He is also survived by his brother Thomas Smith; his sisters Gladys Harlacher, Nancy Wentz, Janet Gross and Barbara Landis and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers William Smith and Donald Smith and his sisters Phyllis Smith and Judy Smith.



Following cremation, services are being held privately by the family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Seven Valleys Fire Co., 35 S. Main St., Seven Valleys PA 17360 or Jefferson Fire Co., 31 Berlin St., Codorus PA 17311.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Seven Valleys Fire Co., 35 S. Main St., Seven Valleys PA 17360 or Jefferson Fire Co., 31 Berlin St., Codorus PA 17311.