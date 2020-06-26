Glenn Sterner
Millsboro DE - Glenn E. Sterner, age 80, passed away at home, with his family by his side, on June 24, 2020. He was the loving husband of Suzanne (Strausbaugh) Sterner; together they shared over 8 years of marriage.
Glenn was born in Spring Grove on December 13, 1939 and was the son of the late Maurice Sterner and Beatrice (Senft) Sterner. He graduated from Spring Grove High School and served as a police officer prior to working at Tastykake Baking Co. for many years until retiring. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, was an avid sports fan and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife Suzanne, he is survived by his daughters Kimberly Ramp and husband Ron of York, Patricia Witmer and husband Tim of York and Glenda Sinkovitz and husband Leo of York; 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Maurice Sterner Jr. and wife Julia of Spring Grove; numerous nieces and nephews and his brother-in-law Norman Strausbaugh Jr. He was predeceased by his daughter Tori Sterner and his sister Marlene Slagle.
Services and interment are being held privately by the family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.