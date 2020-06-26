Glenn Sterner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenn Sterner

Millsboro DE - Glenn E. Sterner, age 80, passed away at home, with his family by his side, on June 24, 2020. He was the loving husband of Suzanne (Strausbaugh) Sterner; together they shared over 8 years of marriage.

Glenn was born in Spring Grove on December 13, 1939 and was the son of the late Maurice Sterner and Beatrice (Senft) Sterner. He graduated from Spring Grove High School and served as a police officer prior to working at Tastykake Baking Co. for many years until retiring. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, was an avid sports fan and spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife Suzanne, he is survived by his daughters Kimberly Ramp and husband Ron of York, Patricia Witmer and husband Tim of York and Glenda Sinkovitz and husband Leo of York; 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Maurice Sterner Jr. and wife Julia of Spring Grove; numerous nieces and nephews and his brother-in-law Norman Strausbaugh Jr. He was predeceased by his daughter Tori Sterner and his sister Marlene Slagle.

Services and interment are being held privately by the family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved