Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Ziegler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn W. Ziegler


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Glenn W. Ziegler Obituary
Glenn W. Ziegler

YORK - Glenn W. Ziegler, 87, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at his residence in West Manchester Twp. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Hock) Ziegler to whom he was married for 50 years.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 10AM, Friday, February 22, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements. Officiating the service will be Rev. Tim Wagner, Asana Hospice Chaplain. A viewing will be held from 9-10AM, Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A Flag Presentation will be provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard at the funeral home prior to the service.

Born December 23, 1931 in Dover Township, he was the son of the late Clarence B. and Mary (Weigard) Ziegler.

He was employed for the past 27 years at Dentsply International where he retired from in 1994 as a supervisor.

He served in the United States Army and was a member of the American Legion Post #791. An avid golfer, he also enjoyed bowling and was a former member of the Prince and Viking Athletic Assoc.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Ziegler is also survived by five children, Michael Ziegler of AZ, Terry Ruby of Thomasville, Timothy Ruby of York and Christopher and David Ruby both of Dover; 11 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death a daughter, Linda Bortner, a sister, Dora Brillhart and a brother, Carl Ziegler

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 610 Community Way, Lancaster, Pa 17603.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.