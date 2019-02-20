|
Glenn W. Ziegler
YORK - Glenn W. Ziegler, 87, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at his residence in West Manchester Twp. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Hock) Ziegler to whom he was married for 50 years.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 10AM, Friday, February 22, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements. Officiating the service will be Rev. Tim Wagner, Asana Hospice Chaplain. A viewing will be held from 9-10AM, Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A Flag Presentation will be provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard at the funeral home prior to the service.
Born December 23, 1931 in Dover Township, he was the son of the late Clarence B. and Mary (Weigard) Ziegler.
He was employed for the past 27 years at Dentsply International where he retired from in 1994 as a supervisor.
He served in the United States Army and was a member of the American Legion Post #791. An avid golfer, he also enjoyed bowling and was a former member of the Prince and Viking Athletic Assoc.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Ziegler is also survived by five children, Michael Ziegler of AZ, Terry Ruby of Thomasville, Timothy Ruby of York and Christopher and David Ruby both of Dover; 11 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death a daughter, Linda Bortner, a sister, Dora Brillhart and a brother, Carl Ziegler
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 610 Community Way, Lancaster, Pa 17603.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019