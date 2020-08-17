1/1
Gloria A. Geiselman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria A. Geiselman

York - Gloria Altland Geiselman of York, Pennsylvania, passed away at the age of 93 on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Normandie Ridge Senior Living Community in York. Her husband of nearly 69 years, Donald L. Geiselman, predeceased her in 2017.

Family was always Gloria's number one priority, and she and Don loved nothing more than to host family and friends in their home. Always a gracious and warm hostess, Gloria had a smile that lit up a room and made everyone feel welcome and special when they visited. A graduate of New Oxford High School in 1945, Gloria had a beautiful voice she always loved to share in church solos, at weddings, and in the choir for many years.

Gloria was born in Abbottstown, Pennsylvania on July 5, 1927 to William and Elsie Grim Altland. She was preceded in death by her sister, Verna, and brothers Edgar, Mervin and Curvin Altland. A loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she is survived by her three children: daughter Sandy Geiselman and her spouse Rosemary Michaels of Keswick, Virginia; son Gary of York; and son Ted and his spouse Lisa of York; six grandchildren: Kristen Best of Arlington, Virginia; Ashley Buzzell of San Diego, California; Maura Geiselman of Baltimore, Maryland; Sarah Geiselman of Boston, Massachusetts; Emily Geiselman of York; Zachary Geiselman of York; and three great-grandchildren, Colin, Sawyer, and Alec Best.

Gloria's family would like to thank the staff at Normandie Ridge for the attentive care she received as a long-term resident of their senior living community.

Her family will memorialize and celebrate Gloria's life when the COVID-19 crisis is behind us. If you wish to remember Gloria, please consider a memorial donation in her name to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved