Gloria A. Geiselman
York - Gloria Altland Geiselman of York, Pennsylvania, passed away at the age of 93 on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Normandie Ridge Senior Living Community in York. Her husband of nearly 69 years, Donald L. Geiselman, predeceased her in 2017.
Family was always Gloria's number one priority, and she and Don loved nothing more than to host family and friends in their home. Always a gracious and warm hostess, Gloria had a smile that lit up a room and made everyone feel welcome and special when they visited. A graduate of New Oxford High School in 1945, Gloria had a beautiful voice she always loved to share in church solos, at weddings, and in the choir for many years.
Gloria was born in Abbottstown, Pennsylvania on July 5, 1927 to William and Elsie Grim Altland. She was preceded in death by her sister, Verna, and brothers Edgar, Mervin and Curvin Altland. A loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she is survived by her three children: daughter Sandy Geiselman and her spouse Rosemary Michaels of Keswick, Virginia; son Gary of York; and son Ted and his spouse Lisa of York; six grandchildren: Kristen Best of Arlington, Virginia; Ashley Buzzell of San Diego, California; Maura Geiselman of Baltimore, Maryland; Sarah Geiselman of Boston, Massachusetts; Emily Geiselman of York; Zachary Geiselman of York; and three great-grandchildren, Colin, Sawyer, and Alec Best.
Gloria's family would like to thank the staff at Normandie Ridge for the attentive care she received as a long-term resident of their senior living community.
Her family will memorialize and celebrate Gloria's life when the COVID-19 crisis is behind us. If you wish to remember Gloria, please consider a memorial donation in her name to a charity of your choice
