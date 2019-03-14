|
|
Gloria A. Hess
York - Gloria A. Hess, 67, entered into rest Tuesday March 12, 2019 at Normandie Ridge. She was the wife of Randy Lee Hess for 45 years.
Viewings will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 West Market St., and 9-10 a.m. Monday at Asbury United Methodist Church 340 East Market St. The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. at the church with Rev. Don Slaybaugh officiating. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Hess was born August 10, 1951 in York, a daughter of the late Huber and Louise N. (Rohrbaugh) Throne. She was a member of Asbury Church. She was a life-member of Ladies Auxiliary of the West York VFW post 8951, the Viking AA, and Liberty Social Club.
Gloria is survived by her husband; children Ann Sheffer and her husband Chadd, and Danielle Waugh; grandchildren Alyssa, Breanna, Kayle, Sierra, Courtney, Kameron, Kyle, and Trace; great-grandchildren Jeremiah, Logan, and Angelina; a sister Lisa Brady. She was preceded in death by a son Fred Hess; brothers and sister Huber Throne III, Jeffrey Throne, and Jannell Myers.
Memorial contributions may be made to . 3544 N. Progress Ave. Suite 103, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019