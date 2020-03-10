|
|
Gloria Ann Knipple
York - Gloria "Ann" Bankert Knipple, age 84, died March 6, 2020 at York Hospital.
She was a member of the Family of God, being a volunteer organist for several years at different churches. Ann also served in several officer positions within church organizations, and studied Bible courses in the evening at the Christian School of York.
Born in West York on December 7, 1935, Ann was the daughter of the late Sterling M. and Mary A. Bankert. She graduated with honors from West York High School in 1953.
Prior to being a homemaker, Ann was a clerical worker at Green's Dairy and the York Corporation. While being a homemaker and the mother of 3 children, she cared for other children. Later, Ann served as "Nanny" for the children of a professional couple. She also worked in many temporary part-time positions while being a caregiver for several family members.
Ann was a former volunteer for Contact-York and Hospice-York and served as the organist for the York Hospital Chapel Service.
She leaves behind 3 children, Daniel L. Knipple of Hampton, VA, Debra A. Golden of Sedro Woolley, WA, Command Master Chief Ret. David M. Knipple of Chula Vista, CA, two natural grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 7 step great grandchildren, and 2 nieces.
A visitation will be from 11-12 noon Saturday March 14, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. York, PA 17404. Burial and services will be private with the family at Stoverstown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Bible Society,1865 Broadway, NY, NY 10023-7503 or to the Gospel Tract Society, Inc. 1105 S. Fuller St., Independence, MO 64050.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020