Gloria "Bonnie" (Gray) Crim
York - Gloria "Bonnie" (Gray) Crim, 95, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Misericordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She is survived by her husband Joseph M. Crim, whom she was married to for 70 years.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory 1551 Kenneth Road, York is in charge of arrangements.
Born in York, Bonnie was the daughter of the late Norman E. and Myrna C. (Becker) Gray. Mrs. Crim was known as a homemaker for all of her life.
Bonnie is survived by her son, Joseph Crim and his wife, Margaret of Manchester; daughter, Donna Schiding and her husband, Richard of York; three grandchildren, Joanne Schiding of Massachusetts, Suzanne Mescan and her husband, Christopher of York, and Dianne Sarver and her husband, John of York.
