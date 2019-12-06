|
|
Gloria E. Whitekettle
York - Gloria E. Whitekettle, 89, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Providence Place of Dover. She was the wife of the late William T. Whitekettle.
Mrs. Whitekettle was born in York on November 23, 1930, daughter of the late Luther N. and Anna (Dehoff) Hinkle. Gloria was a member of First St. John's Lutheran Church, York.
Gloria was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Survivors include a daughter, Lou Ann Bechtel and her husband, Tim, of York; two grandsons, Tim and Steve Bechtel; one great grandson, Braxton; and two sisters, Norma Jean Malsky and her husband John, and Mardella Huber, both of York. She was preceded in death by her son, Scott Whitekettle; one sister, Loretta Baustian; and four brothers, Pearson, Kenneth, Dale and Carl Hinkle.
Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial contributions may be made to First St. John's Church, 140 W. King Street, York, PA 17401
The family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Providence Place and Grane Hospice for their exceptional care of Mother during her illness.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019