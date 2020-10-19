1/1
Gloria H. (Howell) Fitz
Gloria H. (Howell) Fitz

York Township - Gloria H. (Howell) Fitz, 87, of York, passed away at The Haven at Springwood, on Saturday, October 17th. She was the beloved wife of Ernest L. Fitz.

Mrs. Fitz was born in Goldsboro, NC on October 16, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Richard L. and Mamie L. (Cooper) Howell.

Gloria worked as an occupational health nurse and registered nurse for McCormick and Co. of Hunt Valley, MD and retired after many years of service. Following her retirement, she continued to work for a private medical office. She was a member of the Stewartstown United Methodist Church. Gloria loved watching football, and was an avid fan of the Baltimore Colts and later the Baltimore Ravens. She loved music and dancing, especially ballroom and country line dancing. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three daughters, Rexanne E. Goss and her husband Timothy, of Lebanon, Susan Eller of Nottingham, MD, and Michele L. Shoop and her husband Russ, of York; stepdaughters, Lisa G. Yocum and her husband Mike, of Fairfield, and Betsy L. Pomory and her husband John, of York. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jenny, Jon, Tracy, Shelby, Cara, Ethan, Lexie, Mikki, and Sammi; great grandchildren, Joey, Amy, Lily, Ellie, Lexon, Charlotte, Timmy, and Carter; as well as many close cousins & friends.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, October 21st at New Fairview Cemetery.

The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite children's charity.

To share memories with the family please visit

www.eberlyfuneralhome.com




Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
