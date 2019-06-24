Services
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation
849 East Market Street
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Klyeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria J. Klyeman


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gloria J. Klyeman Obituary
Gloria J. Klyeman

Dallastown - Gloria J. Klyeman, age 78, of Dallastown, died at 12:03 AM Monday, June 17, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services-Dallastown.

Born January 8, 1941 in York, a daughter of the late Harvey and Florence (Lightner) Baker, she retired from Kelly's Inn.

Mrs. Klyeman is survived by a daughter, Deborah J. Mills of York; a son, Richard Klyeman of York; and a grandson, Cody J. Mills.

A visitation is scheduled for 5-7:00 PM Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
Download Now