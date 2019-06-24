|
|
Gloria J. Klyeman
Dallastown - Gloria J. Klyeman, age 78, of Dallastown, died at 12:03 AM Monday, June 17, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services-Dallastown.
Born January 8, 1941 in York, a daughter of the late Harvey and Florence (Lightner) Baker, she retired from Kelly's Inn.
Mrs. Klyeman is survived by a daughter, Deborah J. Mills of York; a son, Richard Klyeman of York; and a grandson, Cody J. Mills.
A visitation is scheduled for 5-7:00 PM Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 24, 2019