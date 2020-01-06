Resources
York - Gloria J. Murphy, 90, of York, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehab Center. She was the wife of the late Stanley E. Murphy.

Gloria was born on January 24, 1929 in York. Daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy (Horning) Orendorf. She retired after 40 years of service from the former Bernhaven Sewing factory in Mt. Wolf.

The service and burial will be private.

She is survived by a daughter, Bonita A. Roach, and husband, Richard, of York. A son, Bradley E. Murphy of Dallastown. 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. Two brothers; Robert Orendorf of Harrisburg and Keith Orendorf of Mt. Wolf. She was preceded in death by two sons; Darrell G. Murphy and Dale E. Murphy.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
