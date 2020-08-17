Gloria J. SnyderShrewsbury - Gloria J. Snyder, 78, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in her residence. She was the loving wife of the late H. Richard Snyder who passed away in 2013.Born in Harrisburg, PA she was a daughter of the late Allen E. and Geraldine E. (Kreiner) Troutman. Gloria was an avid reader and enjoyed golfing with the ladies gold league at Pleasant Valley Golf Course. She was a faithful member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in New Freedom.Gloria is survived by her daughter Debra J., wife of Joseph Grzymala of Jacobus; two grandchildren Jessica Grzymala and John Grzymala and his wife Lauren; one great-grandson Jeremy Grzymala; one sister Judy Hall and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son John R. Snyder and two brothers Ronald and Richard Troutman.Private services will be held at the convenience of her family.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Paul Smith Library of Southern York County, 80 Constitution Ave., Shrewsbury, PA 17361 in her memory.Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., New Freedom is assisting the family.