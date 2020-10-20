Gloria J. WilliamsYork - Gloria J. Williams, 79, entered into rest Saturday October 17, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Kenneth L. Williams, Sr.Private burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with Rev. Tim George officiating. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.Mrs. Williams was born April 14, 1941 in Union City, PA, a daughter of the late Carlisle J. and Dorothy Tucker. She was a graduate of William Penn Senior High School.Gloria is survived by her children Tracy Miller, Doug Williams, and Kenneth Williams, Jr.; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; a sister Carol Tucker Brochelt.She was preceded in death by a daughter Vicki Lynn Williams.