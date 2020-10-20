1/
Gloria J. Williams
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria J. Williams

York - Gloria J. Williams, 79, entered into rest Saturday October 17, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Kenneth L. Williams, Sr.

Private burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with Rev. Tim George officiating. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.

Mrs. Williams was born April 14, 1941 in Union City, PA, a daughter of the late Carlisle J. and Dorothy Tucker. She was a graduate of William Penn Senior High School.

Gloria is survived by her children Tracy Miller, Doug Williams, and Kenneth Williams, Jr.; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; a sister Carol Tucker Brochelt.

She was preceded in death by a daughter Vicki Lynn Williams.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved