Gloria Jean Rice
York - Gloria Jean (Messenger) Rice, 70, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Pappus House.
Born December 24, 1948, Gloria was the daughter of the late Harry H. Messenger and Arla J. (Genzler) Wolfe. She was a private duty nurse.
The celebration of life services will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Freedom Biker Church, 2550 Pine Grove Rd, York with Pastor Jim Quoss officiating. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, York are assisting with arrangements.
Mrs. Rice is survived by her children, Page Lehigh, Arla Stark, Tony Reyes, Domingo Messenger, grandchildren, her brothers + sisters Maxine Redshaw, Shane Bennett, Ruth, Lori, Charles, and her late sisters Lisa and Carol. She also leaves behind Jim Rice her companion along with many others who will miss her dearly.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019