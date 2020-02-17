Services
Gloria L. Gotwalt

Gloria L. Gotwalt Obituary
Gloria L. Gotwalt

Springettsbury Twp. - Gloria L. Gotwalt, age 93, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 2:49 PM Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Misericordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Daniel J. Gotwalt, Jr.

Born March 9, 1926 in York, a daughter of the late John D. and Elsie (Seifert) Hock, she had worked as a presser for the former South Pine Nightwear. She was the oldest member of Living Word Community Church, and enjoyed playing games with her family.

Mrs. Gotwalt is survived by a daughter, Patricia A. Shaffer, and her husband Albert, of York; three grandchildren, Albert Shaffer III, and his wife Amy, Tracy Fidler, and her husband Denny, and Amy Hawthorne, and her husband Mark; seven great grandchildren, Andrew Zeller, Adam Zeller, Ryan Hawthorne, Hannah Hawthorne, Jacob Hawthorne, Allison Shaffer, and Albert Shaffer IV; and a great great grandchild, Archer Zeller. She was also preceded in death by a great granddaughter Abbey Zeller; six sisters; and three brothers.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Monday, February 24, 2020, at Living Word Community Church, 2530 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion, with The Rev. Brian Rice, officiating. Visitation will be held 10-11:00 AM. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers may be made to Living Word Community Church, 2530 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion, PA 17356.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24, 2020
