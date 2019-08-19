|
Gloria L. Senft
York Twp. - Gloria Leader Senft, age 82, of York Township, York, died at 1:47 PM Thursday, August 15, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Lavere C. Senft.
Born on August 20, 1936 in Jacobus, she was a daughter of the late George and Vernetta (Innerst) Leader.
Mrs. Senft is survived by a son, John L. Senft, and his wife Lisa, of York; a daughter, Ellen L. Senft of Ocean City, New Jersey; five grandchildren, Maggie, Owen, Natalie, Wil, and Wesley; and a sister, Mary Ann Lentz of Jacobus.
Funeral services will be private. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Martin Library, 159 East Market Street, York, PA 17401, or to Salem Lutheran Church, 99 York Road, Jacobus, PA 17407.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 19, 2019