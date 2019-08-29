Services
Gloria L. Strebig


1928 - 2019
Gloria L. Strebig Obituary
Gloria L. Strebig

York - Gloria L. Strebig, 91, entered into rest on Sunday August 25, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Gordon P. Strebig.

She was born July 22, 1928 in Philadelphia, PA

The services and burial will be at the convenience of the family The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. is assisting with arrangements.

Gloria is survived by daughters Gwen Brillhart of Dover and Shirley Brenneman of York Haven, 10 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren, 9 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son Ralph Evans.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019
