Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Windsor Assembly of God
21 N. Penn Street
Windsor, PA
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Windsor Assembly of God
21 N. Penn Street
Windsor, PA
Burial
Following Services
St. Luke Lutheran Cemetery
Gloria M. Keller Obituary
Gloria M. Keller

York - Gloria M. (Smith) Keller, 66, was called home on Monday, August 26, 2019 at her residence.

She was the wife of Ronald W. Keller. The couple would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in October.

Gloria was born in York on February 10, 1953, daughter of the late Harold K. Smith, Sr. and Rosetta V. (Snyder) Smith.

She was a member of Windsor Assembly of God. Gloria was a kind and gentle person who enjoyed life and loved spending time with family and friends. She was always there to brighten the lives of others. Her memory will live on in our hearts forever.

In addition to her husband, Gloria is survived by a daughter, Janelle R. Rankin and her husband, Michael of York; three grandchildren, Darryl "DJ" Ehrhart and his wife, Shaylyn of Hellam, Brandon Ehrhart of Lancaster, and Trevor Buster of Manchester; and her brother, Harold "Buddy" Smith, Jr. and his wife, Jane of Red Lion. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Carolyn Smith and Fae Smeltzer.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Windsor Assembly of God, 21 N. Penn Street, Windsor, PA 17366. There will be a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service in St. Luke Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 or to Amedisys formerly known as Compassionate Care Hospice, 1513 Cedar Cliff Drive, Suite 100, Camp Hill, PA 17011.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019
