Gloria M. Lucia
Wrightsville - Gloria M. Lucia, 92, passed away on February 17, 2020 at 3:00 a.m. at the York Hospital.
She worked for the phone company in York for 30 years. She loved to paint, draw and dance.
Surviving are 3 daughters; Barbara, Debbie, and Michelle. A son, Mark. Granddaughters and grandsons. A brother Richard Link in Georgia.
Services and burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of her grandson Shawn, to the , 314 Good Dr. Lancaster PA 17603.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020