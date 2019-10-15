|
Gloria Moore
Gettysburg - Gloria E. Moore, 89, of York, died on October 14, 2019 at Spirit Trust Lutheran of Gettysburg. She was the wife of the late George P. Moore. Born in York on February 21, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Mary Taylor.
Gloria was a graduate of William Penn Senior High School. She was a member of Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church.
She is survived by a son Thomas G. Moore of New Oxford.
A funeral service will held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1502 Fourth Avenue, York with The Rev. Grant Ambrose officiating. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail N., York, PA 17406.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019