Gloria N. "Corky" Good
Glen Rock - Gloria N. "Corky" (Smith) Good, 83, went peacefully to meet her Heavenly Father on Sunday June 23, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late C. Laverne Good, with whom she was married to for 54 years prior to his death in 2007.
A viewing will be held from 7:00 to 9:00 PM Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock. Public Interment Service will be held at 10:30 Saturday, June 29 at Trinity UCC Church Cemetery, Hanover Street, Glen Rock, with Rev. John L. Trout, officiating.
Mrs. Good was born on February 28, 1936 to the late John R. and Florence A. (Rohrbaugh) Smith.
She graduated in 1953 from Susquehannock High School and at a young age she assisted her father on the family farm. She was then employed as Bookkeeper and Business Administrator for the Smith Family Businesses, the former Smith's Country Kitchen Restaurant and Smith's Quality Supermarket, where she assisted in the meat department.
During her life, Gloria and Laverne traveled the world and loved spending time at their home in West Ocean City MD, where they spent countless happy hours with family and friends and their treasured neighbors, Tom and Dorothy Yarko and Frank and Jane Emerson. They also enjoyed attending auctions, yard sales and going for rides in the country. Corky enjoyed going on many bus trips with the Rob-War group and she loved playing cards, having arranged and participated with many local card clubs and playing many games with her family. She had great joy in getting the Jokers and winning when she played with her brothers.
She was a member of the Young Community Women's Club of Glen Rock where she served as President and Secretary and was the inspiration for the club to hold public card parties. She was a former Den Mother for Cub Pack 48 in Glen Rock and was the 1976 Glen Rock Bicentennial Parade Queen.
Corky leaves two sons, Jay L. Good and his wife, Sue of Glen Rock, James E. Good and his wife, Karen of Glen Rock; four grandchildren, Megan Good-Carrington and husband Trevor, Andy Good and wife Jess, Virginia Good and Nevin Good; three great grandchildren, Nathaniel, Atlas and Mavis; a brother, Ronald Smith and wife Carolyn of Hoschton GA; sister and brother-in-law, Carl and Phyllis Hershner, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Charmaine Klinedinst and Shirley McCullough and by a brother, John H. Smith.
The family extends its love and appreciation to Barbara, Mel and Krystal for their loving care given to mother. A special thank you to the staff and physicians at US Renal Care.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Glen Rock Historical Preservation Society, PO Box 102, Glen Rock, PA 17327.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 25, 2019