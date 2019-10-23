|
Gloria Shank
York - Gloria Shank, 61, of York, passed away on October 21, 2019. Born on April 17, 1958 in Marietta, Pa, she was the daughter of Florence and the late Glenn Shank. Gloria worked for Genco of York, where she was known for her work ethic. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.
Gloria leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Florence Shank; a son, Jerry Gilbert; grandchildren, Alexis, Michael, and Lauryn; a host of family and friends; and her beloved dog Bubba.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 7:00 p.m at the Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 East Market Street, York, Pa. with Rev. Charles Lindeman officiating. A viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019