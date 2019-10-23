|
|
Gloria Tompkins
Dallastown - Gloria (Linnemans) Tompkins, 78, died on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Rest Haven. She was the companion of Theodore Rizzio.
Services are private at the convenience of the family. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born on December 15, 1940 in Red Lion, she was a daughter of the late John W. and Doris V. (Mitzel) Linnemans. Gloria worked at Danskin and Dentsply.
Along with her companion, Theodore, Gloria is survived by her daughter, Diane Elbastawisy; son, Darryl Baldwin; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and brother, William Linnemans and his wife, Elona.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019