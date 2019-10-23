Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Tompkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Tompkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Tompkins Obituary
Gloria Tompkins

Dallastown - Gloria (Linnemans) Tompkins, 78, died on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Rest Haven. She was the companion of Theodore Rizzio.

Services are private at the convenience of the family. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

Born on December 15, 1940 in Red Lion, she was a daughter of the late John W. and Doris V. (Mitzel) Linnemans. Gloria worked at Danskin and Dentsply.

Along with her companion, Theodore, Gloria is survived by her daughter, Diane Elbastawisy; son, Darryl Baldwin; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and brother, William Linnemans and his wife, Elona.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now