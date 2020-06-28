Goldie Crawford
Red Lion - Goldie Starn Crawford went to be with her heavenly family on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Her life in her own words: Born the daughter of the late Earl S. Starn and Margie M. Miller also the sister of the late Alice Lilley, Pearl Coleman, Earl J. Starn, Walter J. Starn and John Starn. I was the loving wife, soul companion and best friend to husband Richard L. Crawford for 59 years. I am survived by a daughter, Lana Kilgore and son in law Craig of Red Lion and was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Caudill. Treasures of a long life are my grandchildren, Jody Wood, Shawn and Shannon Caudill, Jeremy Kilgore and Julie Bonini; great grandchildren, Carlie and Jacob Wood, Colton Caudill, Trey Metz, Macie and Landon Kilgore and Jordan and Brooke Bonini.
She was extremely proud of and loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
All services will be private. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion.
"Families are Forever" What we have once enjoyed and deeply loved; we can never lose; for all that we love deeply becomes a part of us.
Send Condoleces at HeffnerCare.com
Red Lion - Goldie Starn Crawford went to be with her heavenly family on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Her life in her own words: Born the daughter of the late Earl S. Starn and Margie M. Miller also the sister of the late Alice Lilley, Pearl Coleman, Earl J. Starn, Walter J. Starn and John Starn. I was the loving wife, soul companion and best friend to husband Richard L. Crawford for 59 years. I am survived by a daughter, Lana Kilgore and son in law Craig of Red Lion and was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Caudill. Treasures of a long life are my grandchildren, Jody Wood, Shawn and Shannon Caudill, Jeremy Kilgore and Julie Bonini; great grandchildren, Carlie and Jacob Wood, Colton Caudill, Trey Metz, Macie and Landon Kilgore and Jordan and Brooke Bonini.
She was extremely proud of and loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
All services will be private. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion.
"Families are Forever" What we have once enjoyed and deeply loved; we can never lose; for all that we love deeply becomes a part of us.
Send Condoleces at HeffnerCare.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.