Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
1933 - 2020
Goldie I. Keener Obituary
Goldie I. Keener

York - Goldie I. (Baker) Keener, 86, died on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Pleasant Acres. She was the wife of the late J. Christopher Keener.

A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York with the Reverend Dr. Eddie D.D. Miller officiating. A visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in St. John's Reformed Cemetery.

Born on September 18, 1933 in Jackson Twp., she was a daughter of the late John M. and Sadie E. (Hess) Baker. Goldie worked in the laundry department at Pleasant Acres for 17 years and also worked part time as a cashier for Hill's Department Store.

Mrs. Keener was a member of the White Rose Squares of York, Viking AA and Springettsbury Fire Co.

Mrs. Keener is survived by two nephews, Michael Lauer and his wife, Elaine of Spring Grove and Henry Lauer, Jr. and his wife, Rachael of Seven Valleys; and her niece, Jean Lam and her husband, Gary of Seven Valleys. She was preceded in death by her sister, Josephine S. Lauer.

Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite in Goldie's memory.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
