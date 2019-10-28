|
|
Gordon B. Myers
Shrewsbury - Gordon B. Myers, 100, of Shrewsbury formerly of New Freedom passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, Shrewsbury. He was the husband of the late Josephine S. Myers who passed away in 2002.
Born in Spring Grove he was the son of the late John H. and Marie (Braun) Myers and raised by his adopted parents the late Charles and Gertie Braun. Gordon worked for the former American Insulator, Inc. in New Freedom and Schuchart Feed Mill prior to starting his own painting business Gordon B. Myers and Sons in 1946. He also expanded his painting business to include floor refinishing a few years later. Gordon was a member of the Parkton American Legion Post 256, Mason-Dixon Fox Hunters Association and enjoyed hunting, riding horses and tending to his vegetable garden. He was a US Navy veteran who served his country during WWII.
Gordon is survived by 7 children Verdella, wife of Joseph Spangler of Dover, Barry Myers of Jersey City, NJ, Norman Larry Myers, Sr. and wife Pat of New Freedom, Brian Myers of Tampa, FL, Steven Myers and wife Trudy of York, Scott Myers and wife Sharon of New Freedom, and Kit Myers and wife Pam of Glen Rock; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren and a significant caregiver Betty Diehl. He was preceded in death by a son Joseph Myers.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of his family.
Please omit flowers and consider a contribution to Bethlehem Steltz Reformed Church, 5890 Steltz Rd. Glen Rock, PA 17327.
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019