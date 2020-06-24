Gordon D. Shive
Seven Valleys - Gordon D. Shive, 77, of Seven Valleys, died Monday June 22, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Dianna R. (Kaltreider) Shive, with whom he celebrated a 54th wedding anniversary August 1, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 PM, with a time of sharing memories at 8:00 PM on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the family farm, 4813 Shaffer Road, Seven Valleys. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday at Jefferson Cemetery, 2635 Baltimore Street, Codorus, Pa. with his pastor the Rev. Sean S. Titus, officiating.
Gordon was born on August 3, 1942 in Codorus Township and was a son of the late Daniel L. and Gertie A. (Stengle) Shive.
He graduated from Susquehannock High School in the class of 1960 and was a financial advisor with Lutheran Brotherhood Financial Services, having offices in the Jefferson and the Spring Grove areas for many years. He and his wife owned and operated Buffalo Valley Angus Farm in Seven Valleys.
Active in the York County 4-H program, he was a former leader and served on and was President of the Endowment Board. He also loved showing Angus Beef at local, state and national events.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Jefferson and was a past member and President of the PA Angus Association and member of the American Angus Association. Gordon also served on the Board of Directors of the former Glen Rock State Bank for many years.
Besides his wife, he also leaves three daughters, Christine "Chris" S. Foore (Mark) of Seven Valleys, Cathy D. Rohrbaugh (Douglas) of Seven Valleys and Robin D. Grim (Kevin) of Dover; five grandchildren, Andrea, Logan, Daniel, Conner and Lindsey; two sisters, Mildred N. Bollinger of Shrewsbury and Shirley A. Markle of Brogue. He was predeceased by a brother, Herbert Shive and brother in law Donald Bollinger.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County 4-H Endowment, c/o Pam Tracey, Penn State Extension Office, 2401 Pleasant Valley Road, Suite 101, York Pa 17402.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Seven Valleys - Gordon D. Shive, 77, of Seven Valleys, died Monday June 22, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Dianna R. (Kaltreider) Shive, with whom he celebrated a 54th wedding anniversary August 1, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 PM, with a time of sharing memories at 8:00 PM on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the family farm, 4813 Shaffer Road, Seven Valleys. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday at Jefferson Cemetery, 2635 Baltimore Street, Codorus, Pa. with his pastor the Rev. Sean S. Titus, officiating.
Gordon was born on August 3, 1942 in Codorus Township and was a son of the late Daniel L. and Gertie A. (Stengle) Shive.
He graduated from Susquehannock High School in the class of 1960 and was a financial advisor with Lutheran Brotherhood Financial Services, having offices in the Jefferson and the Spring Grove areas for many years. He and his wife owned and operated Buffalo Valley Angus Farm in Seven Valleys.
Active in the York County 4-H program, he was a former leader and served on and was President of the Endowment Board. He also loved showing Angus Beef at local, state and national events.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Jefferson and was a past member and President of the PA Angus Association and member of the American Angus Association. Gordon also served on the Board of Directors of the former Glen Rock State Bank for many years.
Besides his wife, he also leaves three daughters, Christine "Chris" S. Foore (Mark) of Seven Valleys, Cathy D. Rohrbaugh (Douglas) of Seven Valleys and Robin D. Grim (Kevin) of Dover; five grandchildren, Andrea, Logan, Daniel, Conner and Lindsey; two sisters, Mildred N. Bollinger of Shrewsbury and Shirley A. Markle of Brogue. He was predeceased by a brother, Herbert Shive and brother in law Donald Bollinger.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County 4-H Endowment, c/o Pam Tracey, Penn State Extension Office, 2401 Pleasant Valley Road, Suite 101, York Pa 17402.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.