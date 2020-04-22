|
Gordon "Tom" Dickinson
Gordon "Tom" Dickinson was born on June 11, 1947 and passed away on April 13, 2020 at the age of 72. Tom was the spouse of Brenda Dickinson and they shared 42 years of marriage together.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland Tom attended Virginia Tech and earned a bachelor's degree in Architecture. Tom worked a variety of professions throughout his life mostly in entrepreneurial fields. Specifically, he owned a seafood business and also shared over 25 years in investigative work alongside his brother Ted Dickinson.
Tom was a practitioner of the Christian faith and could often be found with a copy of "Our Daily Bread" on his office desk. Tom enjoyed gardening, fishing, University of Maryland sports, and was a fan of traveling with a love of the ocean and warm beaches.
Tom is survived by his three children, Skyler Dickinson 34 years old, Natalie Dickinson 32 years old, and Thomas "Travis" Dickinson also aged 32 years old. As well as stepdaughter Leah Mastros and 3 grandchildren Emerson, Nylah, and Adalyn. Due to the current pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be determined.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020