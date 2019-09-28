|
Gordon E. Farscht
York - Gordon E. Farscht, best known in town for his "charming personality" as a cashier at the Queensgate Weis market passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, Sept. 24th at Senior Commons, Powder Mill. He was 90 years old.
Gordie was a long time resident of York, a graduate of Albright College, a former Marine and in his later years, a cashier at Weis for almost 20 years when he moved back after several years away.
He played tennis 5 days a week until he was 85 and was very proud of an award he got for being among the oldest group to play at the club.
He loved to sing and also got an award at Senior Commons for singing to the oldies while doing chair yoga.
He is predeceased by both his siblings, Robert and Anna Mae and leaves behind three children, Cynthia of New Hampshire, Gordon Jr. of Delaware and Katherine of Virginia.
No service is planned at this time, however, he wished donations be made to his favorite charity, the Salvation Army in his honor.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 28, 2019