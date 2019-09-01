|
|
Gordon L. Dunn, Sr.
York - Gordon "Gordy" L. Dunn, Sr., 76, entered into rest on August 28, 2019. He was the husband of Jo Anna (Becker) Dunn for over 30 years. Gordon was born on August 8, 1943 in Montreal, Canada to the late Leonard and Agnes (Gillespie) Dunn. He honorably served his country as part of the United States Marine Corps and spent time serving in the Vietnam War. His courageous efforts in the Vietnam War did not go unnoticed because he later received the Purple Heart award. After retirement Gordy became a member of the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Gordon was also a long-time member of the American Legion, VFW, The Marine Corps League, and The Red Lion Elks.
In addition to his wife Jo Anna, he leaves to cherish his memory, sons, John P. Dunn and companion Laura Hillard of Mount Joy, William P. K. Dunn and companion Amber Koons of Red Lion, Charles W. Becker III and wife Tracey of Felton; daughter, Melissa A. D. Dunn-Alex and husband Joshua T. Alex of York; companion, Marjorie Swarts; grandchildren, John P. Dunn, Jr., Elijah C. Becker, Chloe R. Dunn, Andrew J. Hillard, Ivan J. Dunn-Seitz, Michael R. Alex and Ember R. Dunn; two sisters, Beverly and Sharon and a brother, Pat all of Canada. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife Dorothy E. Wienhold Dunn; son, Gordon "Butch" L. Dunn, Jr.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 12 p.m. with Rev. David Tietje officiating at the Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 East Market St York. Pa. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. The York County Veterans Honor Guard will be presenting full military honors. A gathering of family and friends will be held immediately following burial at The Red Lion Elks Lodge. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Marine Corp Museum, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, VA 22172 or marineheritage.org. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019