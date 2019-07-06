Services
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
1926 - 2019
Spring Grove - Gordon E. Myers, age 92, passed away at home, with his family by his side on July 4, 2019. He was the loving and faithful husband of Grace A. (Spangler) Myers; together they shared over 68 years of marriage.

Gordon was born in N. Codorus twp. on October 17, 1926 and was the son of the late Joseph and Esther (Kessler) Myers. He worked for Sielings Furniture Factory and retired from AMF in Glen Rock. He was a member of York Gospel Center and Bridgeway Community Church.

In addition to his wife Grace, he is survived by his son Barry Myers and his daughter Sharon Barry and her husband Edward. He is also survived by his brothers Mervin and Jack Myers and his wife Dolly; his sisters Mae Behler, Geraldine Keener, Joyce Kessler and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters Eloise Myers, Grace Moul and Lottie Trone.

A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove with Ron Hamme officiating. He will be laid to rest following the service at Shaffer's Union Cemetery in Seven Valleys. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 10-11AM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster PA 17604.

Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 6, 2019
