Grace A. AckerYork - Grace A. Acker, 85, died on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Autumn House East.Grace was born in Clearfield, PA on December 20, 1934, daughter of the late Hobart W. and Grace A. (Ross) Acker.Grace graduated from John Harris School, Class of 1952. She served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Grace worked for Bell Telephone Company and then at McCrory Distribution Center, retiring after 30 years of service. She was a member of Wrightsville Assembly of God where she served as a Sunday School teacher and was also part of the churches Prayer Group. In her spare time, she enjoyed doing puzzles.Grace is survived by her daughter, Sadie Cover of Airville; son, Paul Cover, Jr. and his wife, Dixie of York; four grandchildren, Aerial Auble, David Auble, Katie Tompkins, and Angela Ferguson; three great grandchildren, Corrine, Matthew, and Margaret; and her brother, Hobart Acker of Harrisburg. She was preceded in death by one brother, William Acker; and three sisters, Peggy Walmer, Nancy Acker, and Mary Mathis.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Wrightsville Assembly of God, 365 Orange Street, Wrightsville, with Pastor Aaron McNatt and Pastor Chris Merrill officiating. A viewing will be held on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service in Fairview Cemetery.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and residents at Autumn House East for the care and compassion given to Grace during her time there.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Convoy of Hope, P.O. Box 1125, Springfield, MO 65801 or to Wrightsville Assembly of God, 365 Orange Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.