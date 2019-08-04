|
|
Grace A. Bear
Conewago Twp - Grace A. Bear, age 83, of Conewago Township, York, died at 4:25 AM Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services - North. She was the loving wife of the late Henry L. Bear who she married on October 3, 1953.
Born November 22, 1935 in York, a daughter of the late Charles W. and Alverna V. (Brenneman) Stambaugh, she worked at Conewago Elementary School in the cafeteria and had also worked at Beaman's Manufacturing. Mrs. Bear volunteered with local Girl Scout Brownie Troops and was a member of Zions View Athletic Association for many years, where she helped with the carnivals, the refreshment stands, made the wonderful soups, and assisted as building keeper. She was a wonderful and caring mother to her children, loved and adored her grandchildren, and enjoyed seeing her great grandchildren, all who made her proud. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially at the family cabin known as "Bear's Den." She will be dearly missed by those whose lives she touched.
Mrs. Bear is survived by two sons, Jeffrey L. Bear and Scott A. Bear, both of Manchester; three daughters, Sharon A. Stein, and her husband Tyrell, Darlene J. Witter, and her husband George, and Shonna M. Nace, and her husband Brian, all of York; five grandsons, Scott A. Bear II, and his wife Jessica, Matthew R. Bear, and his wife Katelyn, George Witter, Jr., and his wife Amber, Joshua D. Nace, and Michael S. Nace, and his wife Samantha; six great grandchildren, Emma Bear, Jasmine Nace, Elijah Nace, Brodie Nace, Colton Nace, and Maxwell Bear; three sisters, Phyllis Henise, Mary Dravk, and Norma "Jean" Frizzie; and two brothers, George Stambaugh and Arthur "Jake" Stambaugh. She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Denise I. Kennedy and June E. Bear; and a brother, Robert Stambaugh.
Funeral services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Burial will be private. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zions View Athletic Association, P.O. Box 514, Manchester, PA 17345.
KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019