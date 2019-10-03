|
Grace A. Fink
Newberry Twp - Grace A. Fink, age 88, of Newberry Township, Etters, died at 5:32 AM Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Geisinger Holy Spirit in Camp Hill. She was the wife of the late Bernard H. Fink, Jr.
Born July 5, 1931 in Etters, she was a daughter of the late Charles Wayne and Anna Marie (Worley) Beard. Mrs. Fink enjoyed taking care of her grandkids and making crafts, taking photos, and making family memories.
Mrs. Fink is survived by two children, Peggy A. Fink of Etters and Timothy A. Fink, and his wife Penny of York Haven; 16 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and a sister, Irene Updegraff of Carlisle. She was also preceded in death by four children, Norman E. Fink, Sr., Sharon A. Yeager, Vernon B. Fink, and Connie Fortney; and three brothers, David P., Vincent H. and Junior Beard.
A graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 PM Monday, October 7, 2019 at Tri-County Memorial Gardens. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019