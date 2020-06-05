Grace Blouse
DALLASTOWN - Grace E. (Loder) Blouse, 73, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her residence.
A private family service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Family of God Community Church, 147 1st Avenue in Red Lion, with a family visitation from noon - 1:30 PM, also at the church. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel and Crematory Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is in charge of the services.
Born on April 1, 1947 in Hanover, Grace was the daughter of the late George W. and Mabel C. (Albright) Loder. Grace retired from Fulton Bank after over 30 years of service.
Grace was a 1965 graduate of Red Lion High School. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, and enjoyed playing cards, games and puzzles.
Grace is survived by her son Cory D. Dailey and his significant other Melissa Stiffler of Jacobus; five grandchildren, Brandon Beck, Logan Dailey, Ryan Dailey, Preston Dailey and Peyton Dailey; 13 brothers and sisters; and her daughter-in-law Crystal Dailey. She was preceded in death by six of her siblings.
Memorial contributions can be made to York Cancer Center Patient Help Fund, Suite 194, 25 Monument Rd. York, PA 17403. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.