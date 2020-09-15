Grace E. BoyerYork - Grace E. (Stegner) Boyer, a lifelong resident of Dallastown and Spry, died peacefully on September 13th at the age of 97. She was welcomed into heaven by her Lord and Savior, and her late husband of 65 years, Robert Keen Boyer, who passed away in January 2011.Born August 31, 1923, Grace was the daughter of the late William Vallie and Erma (Markey) Stegner. Grace was an active and energetic person, growing up as the oldest of five children on the family farm. She often reminisced about her childhood, a simpler time when buying a new coat was a luxury, and her days were spent milking cows and tending the stand at Central Market. She leaves behind two sisters, Ruth Paules and Barbara Slenker, and was preceded in death by her two brothers, James and Larry Stegner.Grace served as family matriarch, showing overflowing pride and love for her family. She was a loving mother to her three children: Joyce Fengfish and husband Dave, Brenda Billet and husband Ken, and Robert Boyer and wife Lorrie; her five grandchildren: Laura Winitsky and husband Steve, Kenny Billet and wife Kim, John Boyer and wife Maryam, David Boyer and wife Megan, and Brad Boyer and wife Lesley; and her twelve great-grandchildren: Holly, Evelyn Grace, Adam, Josephine, Jacob, Soniyah, Aydan, Brett, Reid, John Keen, Mary, and Anna Grace.She orchestrated annual family vacations to Bethany Beach from the 1950's until her final beach year in 2014. She loved celebrating holidays with her family and her siblings' families, frequently creating the largest dinner reservations of the day at the restaurant. After their children were grown, Grace and Bob cheered on their grandchildren and great-grandchildren from the sidelines of every sporting event, recital, and activity that they could possibly attend. Whether they'd had a good day or a bad one, Grace's family could always count on her to lend a supportive ear and a comforting voice.A graduate of the William Penn Class of 1941, Grace attended York Hospital's School of Nursing while her husband-to-be served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Besides sneaking out of school at night when her fiancé was home on leave, Grace's favorite activity in school was fencing.Upon graduating from nursing school in 1944 and receiving the title of Registered Nurse, she began her career as a Visiting Nurse. She recalled fondly helping to deliver many babies, which included, to her eventual surprise and delight, her future son-in-law Dave. After a few years as a private nurse, Grace worked as an RN at York Hospital, first on a surgical floor, and later in the psychiatric ward. She retired at 65, but out of her love of caring for others, returned to nursing and retired again at 72.Grace was a social person, filling every day with energy and living by the motto "keeping busy keeps you young." Her family loved and laughed at how hard she was to find. She was always out and about, with a social schedule more befitting of a college student. Grace created many lifelong friendships through work, church fellowships, class reunions, and breakfast and card clubs. In later years, she became an expert at winning prizes playing bingo with friends at the senior living communities where she resided. She was a lifelong member at Christ Lutheran Church of Spry and a member of Dallastown Business and Professional Women, which helped young women attend college through scholarships. She was also involved in the Aldersgate Methodists Nifty Fifty, the Golden Agers, and the 55+ group at her church.Grace was diagnosed with COVID-19 a month before her death. All those around her marveled at her physical strength and resolve. Even in her final weeks of life, Grace spent much of her time on phone and video calls with her children and sisters. She would often end the calls singing songs, especially her favorite, "Jesus Loves Me."There will be an outdoor service on Friday, September 18 at Mt. Rose Cemetery, 1502 Mt. Rose Ave, York, with Rev. Jim Polanzke officiating. Attendees should meet at 11:30 am at the main entrance to process to the grave site. All attendees will be required to wear a mask for the full duration of the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Grace's name may be made to Christ Lutheran Church of Spry, 2385 S. Queen St, York.