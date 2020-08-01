Grace H. Hunter
York - Grace H. (Stump) Hunter, 89, peacefully passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Country Meadows of Leader Heights.
Services for Grace are private at the convenience of the family. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born on February 2, 1931 in York, she was a daughter of the late John A. and Helen G. (McCoy) Stump. Grace was a graduate of Dallastown High School and worked the majority of her career in the billing department of Borg Warner, formerly York International. When not working, she enjoyed many hours at their cabin in the mountains of northern Pennsylvania as well as spending time with family and friends.
Grace is survived by her husband, Warren; sisters, Phyllis Stump of Dallastown, Linda Sweitzer, and her husband, Marlin of Seven Valleys; sister in law, Etta Stump of Renovo; and many nieces and nephews who will greatly miss her smiles and family gatherings. She was preceded in death by an older sister, Helen Stump (Grove) Reisinger; and brother, John H. Stump.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Access York for domestic and abused women, P.O. Box 30, York, PA 17405, ATTN: Mary.
