Grace Harrold
York - Grace M. Harrold, age 83, passed away on October 27, 2019 at Hanover Hall in Hanover. She was the loving wife of Paul E. Harrold Jr., together they shared over 63 years of marriage.
Grace was born in York on December 3, 1935 and was the daughter of the late Margaret (Leiphart) Goodling. She was a homemaker most of her life and enjoyed ceramics and Tupperware sales. She was an avid card maker and donated many of her cards to charity. She was also a longtime member of Faith E.C.C in Bair Station.
In addition to her husband; she is survived by her sons Vincent Harrold and wife Nabia, Keith Harrold and wife Linda and Ronald Harrold; her daughter Paula Harrold and significant other Terry and her grandson Seth Knaper. She is also survived by her brothers Joe and Tony Goodling; her sisters Priscilla Berkheimer and Judy Vandermark and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Saturday at 11:00 AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove, 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove. Interment will follow at St. Jacobs Union Cemetery in York New Salem. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10-11 AM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Windy Hill on the Campus, 1472 Roths Church Rd., Spring Grove PA 17362.
