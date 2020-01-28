Services
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM



Grace Lauer


1940 - 2020
Grace Lauer Obituary
Grace Lauer

Thomasville - Grace M. (Anstine) Lauer, age 80, passed away on January 26, 2020 at York Hospital.

Grace was born in Stoverstown on January 3, 1940 and was the daughter of the late Woodrow W. Anstine and Beulah V. (Gladfelter) Anstine. She worked at the Seven Valleys Garment Factory until she retired in 1998; prior to that she worked at the Yorktown Dress factory in York.

She is survived by her daughter Jayne M. Harman of Thomasville and her son Millard E. Myers Jr. of East Berlin; her granddaughters Bobbie Pope and Beckie Rineholt and her great-grandchildren Noah, Natalie and Oliver.

A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Thursday at 6:00 PM Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. of Spring Grove 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove PA 17362. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 5:00-6:00PM. Interment will be held privately by the family.

Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
