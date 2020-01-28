|
Grace Lauer
Thomasville - Grace M. (Anstine) Lauer, age 80, passed away on January 26, 2020 at York Hospital.
Grace was born in Stoverstown on January 3, 1940 and was the daughter of the late Woodrow W. Anstine and Beulah V. (Gladfelter) Anstine. She worked at the Seven Valleys Garment Factory until she retired in 1998; prior to that she worked at the Yorktown Dress factory in York.
She is survived by her daughter Jayne M. Harman of Thomasville and her son Millard E. Myers Jr. of East Berlin; her granddaughters Bobbie Pope and Beckie Rineholt and her great-grandchildren Noah, Natalie and Oliver.
A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Thursday at 6:00 PM Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. of Spring Grove 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove PA 17362. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 5:00-6:00PM. Interment will be held privately by the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020