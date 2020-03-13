|
Grace Laughman
Spring Grove - Grace M. (Bechtel) Laughman, age 76, passed away suddenly on March 11, 2020 at Hanover Hospital. She was the loving wife of Harlyn L. Laughman; together they shared over 51 years of marriage.
Grace was born in Reading PA on July 15, 1943 and was the daughter of the late David W. Bechtel and Ellen L. (Loehrig) Bechtel. She worked as a seamstress for many sewing factories throughout York county and was a member of Trinity Roth United Church of Christ, the Windy Hill Senior Center in Spring Grove and the Western Democratic Club.
In addition to her husband Harlyn; she is survived by her son Kevin Laughman of Spring Grove; her brothers of David Bechtel and Gerald Bechtel and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Richard Bechtel and her sisters Ann Potts and Jackie Genther.
Following cremation, a memorial service in celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2020 at 2:00PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove, 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove with Pastor Ron Heagy officiating. Interment will be held privately by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Trinity Roth U.C.C., 6417 Church Rd., Spring Grove PA 17362.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020