Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace M. Brickner Obituary
Grace M. Brickner

Springettsbury Twp. - Grace M. Brickner, age 97, of York, died at 6:40 PM Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Manor Care Health Services Kingston Court. She was the wife of the late Clarence H. "Gus" Brickner.

Born May 18, 1922 in York, a daughter of the late Clarence R. and Ollie (Hamme) Druck, she was retired from York Hospital, where she had worked in food service.

Mrs. Brickner is survived by a son, William L. Brickner, and his wife Michelle, of Dillsburg; five daughters, Patricia A. Weitkamp of York, Marion L. Gibbs, of York, Linda L. Shearer, of York, Susan E. Holtzapple, and her fiancé Elwood Shipley, of Dover, and Deborah M. Greener, and her husband Richard, Jr., of Red Lion; 15 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; 19 great great grandchildren; a brother, Charles E. Druck, of York; and a sister, Pauline M. Kindig, of Stillwater, New York.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh, with her nephew, The Rev. Michael Druck, officiating. Viewing will be 9-10:00 AM. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3417 Concord Road C, York PA 17402.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 29, 2019
