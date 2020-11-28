1/1
Grace M. Goodwin
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace M. Goodwin

York - Grace M. Goodwin, 93, formerly of Dover, entered into rest at 12:48 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Clair E. Goodwin.

Born June 10, 1927 in York, Grace was a daughter of the late Frank and Elva Dentler.

She was a homemaker who had also worked for LeRay Sewing Factory in Dover and was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Dover.

Grace is survived by three children, Cheryl E. Cavanaugh and husband, Bill of West York, Ricky E. Goodwin of Hellam and Linda D. Lehman, wife of the late Jeffrey Lehman of Dallastown; four grandchildren, Ryan, Jennifer, Heather and Shanda; eight great grandchildren; a niece, Patsy Herman; and a nephew, Lewis Detter. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Arlene Detter.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Grace's graveside service at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Dover Union Cemetery, Municipal Road, Dover.

Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Dover Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved