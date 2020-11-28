Grace M. Goodwin
York - Grace M. Goodwin, 93, formerly of Dover, entered into rest at 12:48 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Clair E. Goodwin.
Born June 10, 1927 in York, Grace was a daughter of the late Frank and Elva Dentler.
She was a homemaker who had also worked for LeRay Sewing Factory in Dover and was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Dover.
Grace is survived by three children, Cheryl E. Cavanaugh and husband, Bill of West York, Ricky E. Goodwin of Hellam and Linda D. Lehman, wife of the late Jeffrey Lehman of Dallastown; four grandchildren, Ryan, Jennifer, Heather and Shanda; eight great grandchildren; a niece, Patsy Herman; and a nephew, Lewis Detter. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Arlene Detter.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Grace's graveside service at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Dover Union Cemetery, Municipal Road, Dover.
Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com
to share condolences with the family.