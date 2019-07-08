Grace M. Nagorny



Springettsbury Twp - Grace A. Nagorny, age 92, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 11:41 PM Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Autumn House-East. She was the wife of the late William Nagorny.



Born February 10, 1927 in East Berlin, she was a daughter of the late Herbert and Della (Masemer) Ebersole. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from Penn State University and was retired as a Home Economics Teacher at Edgar Fahs Smith Middle School. She was a member of Saint Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, York County Home Economists, The University Club, York County Retired Teachers, Pennsylvania Retired Teachers, and the Women's Friendship Club. An avid Bridge player, she also enjoyed reading and gardening, and served as an apple pie judge at the York Fair for many years.



Mrs. Nagorny is survived by a daughter Susan F. Ansell, and her husband Blair, of York; a son, Steven A. Nagorny, and his wife Carolyn, of York; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; two sisters, Sara Hess and Jane Dietz, both of York; and two brothers, Fred Ebersole of East Berlin and Samuel Ebersole of York. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Ebersole; and a sister, Sylvia Knapp.



Funeral services are scheduled for 3:00 PM Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Saint Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 839 West Market Street, York, with her Pastor, The Rev. Kevin Shively, officiating. Private burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.



Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 839 West Market Street, York, PA 17401 or to the , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.



KuhnerAssociates.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 8, 2019