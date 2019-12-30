|
Grace M. Olphin
Felton - Grace McCleta (Briggs) Olphin, age 92, of Felton, passed away at 11:20 PM Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Misericordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Rodney E. Olphin, to whom she was married for 58 years. He was born April 25, 1926 and died on January 21, 2004, the son of Virgil Verren and Marie Aleathia (Wambaugh) Olphin.
Born September 19, 1927 in Red Lion, a daughter of the late John H. and Erma E. M. (Reheard) Briggs, she retired from Dauphin Deposit Bank in 1987 after 23 years, and formerly worked at the Community House Restaurant in Red Lion for 20 years. She was a member of the Red Lion Area Historical Society, and served as Treasurer of the Felton Fire Company Auxiliary for over 56 years.
Grace is survived by a daughter, Jolene M. Wood, and her fiance Richard E. Shindel, Jr. of Felton; two grandsons, Barry L. "Lynn" Urey, Jr., and Anthony E. "Tony" Urey, and his companion Leslie A. Kling; a sister-in-law, Alma Briggs of York; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Maybelle E. Paul, and her husband Raymond, and Gladys I. Harrold, and her husband Kenneth R.; a brother, John Harvey Briggs; and a son-in-law, Craig E. Wood.
Private funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with the Rev. Steven A. Schmuck, officiating. Burial will be in Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Red Lion Bible Church, Bus Ministry, 105 Springvale Road, Red Lion, PA 17356.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019