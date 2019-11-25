Services
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace M. Schaefer


1932 - 2019
Grace M. Schaefer Obituary
Grace M. Schaefer

York - Grace M. Schaefer, 87, entered into rest on Saturday November 23, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Elwood C. Schaefer.

She was born October 24, 1932 in Loganville. The daughter of the late Clarence J. and Alice R. (Waltemyer) Kuhn.

Grace worked as a home health care aid for Lutheran Social Services. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and a life member of Yoe Ambulance.

A visitation will be 9-10 am Friday at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York with a funeral service to follow at 10am with the Rev. Tab E. Cosgrove officiating. Burial will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

Grace is survived by two daughters Pamela Hechinger and husband James of Dallastown, Jan R. Snyder and husband Philip of York, four grandchildren: Christina Powers, Danielle Clark, Jordan Hechinger and Brooke Snyder, six great grandchildren and a brother Dale Kuhn of York.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. John Lutheran Church 2580 Mt. Rose Ave. York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
