Grace M. Trimmer
Grace M. Trimmer, 84, entered into rest at 10:55 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at The Haven at Springwood in York.
Born June 16, 1936 in York, she was a daughter of the late Ervin M. and Jessie E. (Seigman) Trimmer.
Grace was a self-employed cleaner who had also worked at the York County Blind Center and Gross's Paint Store.
She was a member of Dover U.C.C. and the church's Women's Guild. Grace was also a member of Dover Historical Society and the Ladies Auxiliary of Union Fire & Hose Co. # 1, Dover. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting.
Grace is survived by a sister, Janice R. Hake and husband, Jay of Dover and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lois E. Shermeyer and a brother, Rodney E. Trimmer.
Services for Grace will be private with her pastor, the Rev. Eva O'Diam, officiating. Burial is in Mount Rose Cemetery. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the York County Blind Center, 1380 Spahn Ave. York, PA 17403-5711; or Dover U.C.C., 45 W. Canal St., Dover, PA 17315.
