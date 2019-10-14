|
Grace M. Young
York - Grace M. Young, 92, of York went to her heavenly home on October 12, 2019. She was the wife of deceased husband, Devere George Young. They were married on November 29, 1971. She was born April 17, 1927, the daughter of Ralph and Mary (Myers) King.
Grace graduated from East Berlin High School in 1945. She retired after 30 years at Caterpillar Tractor Co.
She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, West York where she was a member of the Sunshine Workers Class. Grace was a life member of the West York , Post 8951 Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Alpenrose German American Society, White Rose Polka Association, Colonial York Knitter's Guild, West York AARP, and past member of the York Women's Traffic Club. She was also a Cub Scout den mother.
Grace is survived by her son, Dennis Mulligan and his wife, Dianne; a granddaughter, Michelle Vamos and her husband, Eric; 2 great grandsons, Owen and Lukas; 2 step grandchildren, Scott Young and Jennifer McCary and her husband, John; and 2 nieces, Donna Runk and Karen Johnson. She is preceded in death by a stepson, Jeffrey Young and sister, Mary Gladfelter and husband, Rodman.
Funeral services will held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market Street, York. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held Friday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 25 North Adams Street, York, PA 17404.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019